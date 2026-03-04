VerifyMe (VRME) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect VerifyMe to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $3.4470 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

VerifyMe Stock Down 8.0%

VRME opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. VerifyMe has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRME. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut VerifyMe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on VerifyMe from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded VerifyMe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VerifyMe by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 158,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VerifyMe by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VerifyMe by 235.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) provides authentication and brand protection solutions to help companies secure products, packaging and digital credentials against counterfeiting, diversion and tampering. The company’s offerings combine physical authentication technologies—such as secure printing, invisible inks, RFID/NFC tags and direct part marking—with cloud-based software to create end-to-end track-and-trace capabilities. These integrated solutions enable customers to verify authenticity at every stage of the supply chain, from manufacturing through distribution and retail.

Key product lines include on-demand secure printers and customized label materials, embedded secure elements for item-level tagging, and a centralized data management platform that supports real-time analytics, consumer engagement and regulatory compliance.

