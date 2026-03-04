Analysts Set Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Price Target at $20.00

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWLT shares. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on Owlet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owlet in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Harris sold 2,311 shares of Owlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $30,805.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,398.68. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC grew its position in shares of Owlet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC now owns 112,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owlet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Owlet by 6,517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Owlet in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OWLT opened at $11.90 on Friday. Owlet has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Owlet Baby Care, Inc is a consumer health technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of smart baby monitoring products. The company’s flagship device, the Owlet Smart Sock, is a wearable monitor that tracks a newborn’s heart rate and oxygen saturation levels and transmits real-time data to a mobile app. Owlet has since expanded its product suite to include the Owlet Cam, an HD video monitor with audio and motion alerts, and the Dream Sock, a non-wearable device that collects sleep metrics to help parents understand and improve their baby’s rest patterns.

Founded in 2013 by engineer and father Kurt Workman, Owlet is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

