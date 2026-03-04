RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,458 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,463,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.1% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 60,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $462,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.38 and a 1 year high of $203.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

