Financial Review: DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DNOW and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DNOW alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNOW -2.66% 7.26% 4.68% Gates Industrial 7.30% 10.36% 5.27%

Volatility and Risk

DNOW has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNOW $2.82 billion 0.46 -$89.00 million ($0.29) -42.59 Gates Industrial $3.44 billion 1.95 $251.40 million $0.97 27.24

This table compares DNOW and Gates Industrial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than DNOW. DNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gates Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DNOW and Gates Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNOW 1 1 2 0 2.25 Gates Industrial 0 5 6 0 2.55

DNOW presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.65%. Gates Industrial has a consensus target price of $30.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.59%. Given DNOW’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DNOW is more favorable than Gates Industrial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of DNOW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of DNOW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats DNOW on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.