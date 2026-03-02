Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI) Shares Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMRI – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.64. 382,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 607,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lumexa Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Lumexa Imaging Stock Up 13.6%

Institutional Trading of Lumexa Imaging

Lumexa Imaging Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumexa Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $37,139,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumexa Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,860,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lumexa Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,750,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumexa Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $27,750,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lumexa Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $26,562,000.

We are one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services(1). Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest(1) outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers(2)across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems. Our centers are in attractive metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).

