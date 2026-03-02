Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI) Shares Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMRI – Get Free Report) shot up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.64. 382,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 607,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
Separately, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Lumexa Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
We are one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services(1). Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest(1) outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers(2)across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems. Our centers are in attractive metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).
