CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAVA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 211.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JAVA stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.09 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.22.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

