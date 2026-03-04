C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 3.2%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $203.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.34 per share, with a total value of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 190,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,132,604. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,117.72. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

