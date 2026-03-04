CI Investments Inc. Sells 14,487 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.