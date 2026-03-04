First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 57,358 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,344.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 102,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 474,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.77. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.33%.The business had revenue of $238.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,395.85. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $271,421.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,413.06. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,034 shares of company stock valued at $523,522 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Zacks Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

