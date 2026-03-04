CI Investments Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,447 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 149.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 144.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $201.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $312.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

