Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Gregory R. Friberg sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $381,963.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,959.64. This trade represents a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

