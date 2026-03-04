Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,489 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $1,530,419,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,688 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 454.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,381,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,803,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after acquiring an additional 765,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $137 target, signaling confidence in KKR’s ability to hit medium- to long-term targets and providing a potential support level for the stock. RBC Initiates Coverage

RBC Capital initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $137 target, signaling confidence in KKR’s ability to hit medium- to long-term targets and providing a potential support level for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KKR CFO Henry McVey appeared on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime discussing geopolitical tensions and market anxiety; management commentary can reassure investors but didn’t provide material new guidance. McVey Interview

KKR CFO Henry McVey appeared on CNBC’s Closing Bell Overtime discussing geopolitical tensions and market anxiety; management commentary can reassure investors but didn’t provide material new guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target from $136 to $127 but kept an Overweight rating — a modest downgrade of near-term upside while preserving a constructive view. That reduces some upside expectations but maintains analyst support. Barclays Price Target Change

Barclays trimmed its price target from $136 to $127 but kept an Overweight rating — a modest downgrade of near-term upside while preserving a constructive view. That reduces some upside expectations but maintains analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: News about Accel‑KKR’s majority investment in Whip Around is a sector-level private-equity deal (Accel‑KKR is a separate firm), so it has limited direct impact on KKR’s fundamentals. Accel-KKR Investment

News about Accel‑KKR’s majority investment in Whip Around is a sector-level private-equity deal (Accel‑KKR is a separate firm), so it has limited direct impact on KKR’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on FS KKR Capital (a separate credit vehicle with KKR branding) highlights attractive valuations for that listed credit vehicle; it’s relevant to sentiment around KKR-brand assets but doesn’t directly change KKR Inc.’s earnings. FS KKR Capital Article

Coverage on FS KKR Capital (a separate credit vehicle with KKR branding) highlights attractive valuations for that listed credit vehicle; it’s relevant to sentiment around KKR-brand assets but doesn’t directly change KKR Inc.’s earnings. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into claims on behalf of KKR investors — potential litigation or regulatory attention increases uncertainty and downside risk for the stock. Pomerantz Investigation

Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into claims on behalf of KKR investors — potential litigation or regulatory attention increases uncertainty and downside risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market pressure has pushed KKR toward a fresh 52‑week low, a technical negative that can trigger stop-orders and discourage short-term buyers until sentiment stabilizes. 52-Week Low Report

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, CEO Joseph Y. Bae bought 125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,040,972.83. This trade represents a 32.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 343,872 shares of company stock worth $35,367,179 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

