BancFirst Corporation $BANF Stock Position Reduced by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,086 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $39,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 548.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 957.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. BancFirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.65.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

BancFirst Corporation is a regional banking holding company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. As the largest state‐chartered bank in Oklahoma, BancFirst offers a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities. Its core business activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, treasury management, equipment financing and electronic banking solutions.

The bank operates a network of more than 60 branches across Oklahoma, serving urban centers such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, as well as rural communities throughout the state.

