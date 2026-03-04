Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 12,097 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in US Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $111.00 target price on US Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $102.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.