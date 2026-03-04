First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 19,725 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 208.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 8,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $815,628.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,086 shares in the company, valued at $44,348,036.04. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $206,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,252.30. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 99,862 shares of company stock worth $7,722,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 6.9%

FORM stock opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.50.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore raised their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

