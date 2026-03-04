The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.0625.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Shares of REAL opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.67.

In other RealReal news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 31,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $336,404.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,124,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,901.92. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 19,609 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $210,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 479,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,912.32. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 65,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RealReal by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 920,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153,798 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in RealReal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 753,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC grew its position in RealReal by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 56,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

