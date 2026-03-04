CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,645 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hesai Group were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,078,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,601,000 after buying an additional 629,680 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,241,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSAI. CICC Research started coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

HSAI opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

