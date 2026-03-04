Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 14,533 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth approximately $453,279,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in DexCom by 79,043.1% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $350,601,000 after buying an additional 4,011,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,610,000 after buying an additional 3,410,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,822,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,630,000 after buying an additional 2,762,504 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,633,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,407 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.