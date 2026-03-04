CI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,822 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $38,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5,157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 427.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske bought 10,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,055.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $292,830.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

