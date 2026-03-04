Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.82 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 85.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $335,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,775.64. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 296,992 shares in the company, valued at $21,273,536.96. The trade was a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

