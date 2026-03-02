TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Shares Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $213.91 and last traded at $211.0110. Approximately 1,234,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,204,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 8.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

