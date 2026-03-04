CI Investments Inc. Sells 156,875 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156,875 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,667,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,972,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,928,141,000 after buying an additional 2,709,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $2,156,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,129,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 42,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Maribel Pumarejo sold 739 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $150,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $634,506.75. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,983.15. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock worth $1,883,924. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Progressive from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of PGR opened at $213.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $197.92 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.08%.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst tone remains cautiously constructive — sell‑side commentary cited in coverage notes a tempered but positive outlook on PGR’s forward prospects despite recent lagging performance, which supports a stabilizing view for the stock. Progressive Stock: Is PGR Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Analyst tone remains cautiously constructive — sell‑side commentary cited in coverage notes a tempered but positive outlook on PGR’s forward prospects despite recent lagging performance, which supports a stabilizing view for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are reviewing the full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript to judge underwriting trends, reserve development and commentary on pricing and loss costs — details in the transcript will guide near‑term moves as markets re‑rate insurance fundamentals. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Investors are reviewing the full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript to judge underwriting trends, reserve development and commentary on pricing and loss costs — details in the transcript will guide near‑term moves as markets re‑rate insurance fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s Q4 2025 earnings presentation is available for investors; the slides provide the management narrative on combined ratio trends, reserve activity and investment income that market participants are parsing for guidance on 2026 profitability. Q4 2025 Earnings Presentation

The company’s Q4 2025 earnings presentation is available for investors; the slides provide the management narrative on combined ratio trends, reserve activity and investment income that market participants are parsing for guidance on 2026 profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage aggregated to a consensus “Hold,” signaling limited near‑term conviction among analysts and contributing to muted trading interest until clearer earnings trends emerge. Consensus “Hold” by Brokerages

Brokerage coverage aggregated to a consensus “Hold,” signaling limited near‑term conviction among analysts and contributing to muted trading interest until clearer earnings trends emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Be aware of similarly named companies: recent TipRanks items refer to Progressive Path Group Holdings (HK:1581), which is unrelated to NYSE:PGR and can create headline noise for scanners. Progressive Path Board Update (unrelated)

Be aware of similarly named companies: recent TipRanks items refer to Progressive Path Group Holdings (HK:1581), which is unrelated to NYSE:PGR and can create headline noise for scanners. Negative Sentiment: PGR has underperformed the broader financial sector over the past year, pressuring relative valuation (the stock’s 200‑day moving average remains above current levels) and tempering investor enthusiasm until clearer improvement in underwriting and investment returns is demonstrated. Is PGR Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

