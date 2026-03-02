FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.1340, with a volume of 1135197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 418.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 270,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 218,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 107,176 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 84.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

