Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,251 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $51,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 208,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 383,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 378,844 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,970,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 371,798 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.4%

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $76.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.