SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded SoundThinking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Veradace Partners Lp purchased 15,773 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $112,619.22. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,039,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,564,921.70. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 137,417 shares of company stock worth $979,843. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SoundThinking by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 203,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. SoundThinking has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

