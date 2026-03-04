Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $17.91 Million in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 423,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,912,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the third quarter worth $234,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Artivion by 402.3% during the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artivion by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,250,000 after buying an additional 232,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 338.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 94,312 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Artivion

Key Headlines Impacting Artivion

Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a constructive view — a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating was reported, which can support investor confidence and demand for the stock. Article Title

Analysts maintain a constructive view — a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating was reported, which can support investor confidence and demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Corporate investor outreach scheduled — Artivion will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference (virtual fireside chat), providing management an opportunity to update the market and potentially catalyze interest. Article Title

Corporate investor outreach scheduled — Artivion will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference (virtual fireside chat), providing management an opportunity to update the market and potentially catalyze interest. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold shares on March 2 — CEO James P. Mackin sold 14,911 shares (~$567k at ~$38.02), EVP Lance A. Berry sold 5,178 shares, SVPs and other officers also sold smaller blocks. Large, clustered insider sales can be viewed negatively by the market even though insiders retain sizable stakes. See the CEO Form 4 filing for details. SEC Form 4

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artivion news, insider John E. Davis sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $141,827.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 190,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,547.37. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $203,088.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,176.36. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,984 shares of company stock worth $3,492,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.