American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Ritchie sold 59,554 shares of American Integrity Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,131,526.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,417,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,927,028. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Sowell sold 295,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,605,703.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,473,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,002,656. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AII. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 1,840.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,988,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,289 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,073,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 212.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,089,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 741,002 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,409,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $7,844,000.

American Integrity Insurance Group stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.17 million and a PE ratio of 3.87. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. American Integrity Insurance Group had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Ltd. is a specialized provider of personal lines residential property insurance based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The company underwrites a variety of policies including homeowners multiple peril, condominium unitowners, dwelling fire, wind-only, personal umbrella and renters insurance. Its product suite is designed to protect against hurricane, windstorm, hail and other weather-related risks common to Florida’s coastal and inland regions.

Founded in 2004, American Integrity operates primarily through a network of independent insurance agents across the state of Florida.

