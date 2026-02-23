Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.94 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Innoviz Technologies
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is a developer of high-performance solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications. The company’s core business focuses on providing automotive-grade LiDAR hardware, along with software algorithms that enable accurate 3D mapping, object detection and environmental perception in real time. Innoviz’s technology is tailored for integration into passenger vehicles, commercial fleets and other mobility platforms seeking improved safety and autonomy.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel, Innoviz has emerged as a key supplier to leading global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.