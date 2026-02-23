Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.94 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is a developer of high-performance solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications. The company’s core business focuses on providing automotive-grade LiDAR hardware, along with software algorithms that enable accurate 3D mapping, object detection and environmental perception in real time. Innoviz’s technology is tailored for integration into passenger vehicles, commercial fleets and other mobility platforms seeking improved safety and autonomy.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel, Innoviz has emerged as a key supplier to leading global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

