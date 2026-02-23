Head-To-Head Contrast: Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) versus BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BancFirst pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mission Valley Bancorp pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BancFirst and Mission Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 3 1 0 2.25 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst presently has a consensus price target of $129.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. Given BancFirst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

BancFirst has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of BancFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 25.13% 13.93% 1.71% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Mission Valley Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $200.14 million 19.44 $240.61 million $7.12 16.40 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $8.00 million $2.39 7.64

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers accounts receivable loans, advanced restaurant financing loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, small business administration loans, and term loans; consumer loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services to other financial institutions. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

