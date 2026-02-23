Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $60.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.