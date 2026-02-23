Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 28,652 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $31,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $220.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.65. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $134.11 and a 52-week high of $240.25. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

