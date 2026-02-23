Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,080 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $37,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,014,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE CAH opened at $224.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.89. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.72 and a 12-month high of $230.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $65.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.50% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

