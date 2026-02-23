Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 57,954 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,044,000 after buying an additional 5,285,095 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,816,000. SWF LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after buying an additional 1,835,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,766,000 after buying an additional 1,356,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $72.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

