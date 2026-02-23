OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 346,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,172,000 after buying an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, 5T Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $68.30 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

