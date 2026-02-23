Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVSC. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AVSC stock opened at $65.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

