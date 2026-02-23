MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Now Covered by Citizens Jmp

Research analysts at Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDXG. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of MDXG opened at $5.17 on Monday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $765.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

