Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS Shares Sold by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC decreased its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,806 shares during the quarter. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF comprises about 0.9% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC owned 0.52% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF worth $21,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 495,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Stock Up 0.7%

RECS stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Profile

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.