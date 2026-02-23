Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 3.6% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $84,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $370.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 36.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.