Trajan Wealth LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.57 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

