Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.97.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

