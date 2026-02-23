Trajan Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Trajan Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 77.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 27.9% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE MCK opened at $947.39 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $594.34 and a fifty-two week high of $971.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $853.65 and a 200-day moving average of $796.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $880.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $943.50.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total value of $179,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 794 shares of company stock valued at $718,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

