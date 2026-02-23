Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Article Title

Supreme Court rulings against the administration’s tariff actions remove a prominent source of trade-policy risk that had threatened technology supply chains and NDX constituents, supporting tech-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Positive Sentiment: The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Article Title

The Federal Reserve is signaling no rate changes in the near future, which reduces the immediate risk of policy tightening and tends to favor growth and long-duration tech stocks that dominate QQQ. Positive Sentiment: High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Article Title

High-profile investors increased exposure to QQQ/large-cap tech in Q4, signaling institutional confidence in AI and secular growth themes that QQQ concentrates. That buyer interest is supportive for ETF flows and sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Article Title

Market updates (pre-market commentary) show intraday swings and mixed momentum into the session — useful for short-term traders but not a clear directional signal for long-term QQQ holders. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Article Title

Coverage highlighting thematic strategies (e.g., QQQM/AI exposures, passive investing takes) underscores the long-term AI growth narrative for Nasdaq-focused ETFs but doesn’t change near-term risk/return. Negative Sentiment: Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Article Title

Warnings that an AI-driven sell-off may continue add near-term downside risk for heavily AI/tech-weighted funds such as QQQ; elevated volatility could pressure multiples. Negative Sentiment: Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Article Title

Q4 GDP and December PCE data show slower growth but persistent inflation — a mix that could keep markets cautious about future policy and corporate margins, posing risk to cyclically sensitive tech names. Negative Sentiment: Although the Supreme Court struck down the tariff plan, several pieces note lingering policy maneuvers and legal/administrative follow-ups—meaning political risk hasn’t fully disappeared. That uncertainty can keep a lid on valuations for now. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $608.81 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.