Booking (BKNG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) recently:

2/20/2026 – Booking was given a new $6,500.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna.

2/20/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $6,100.00 to $6,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $6,500.00 to $5,000.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking was given a new $5,850.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $7,746.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking was given a new $6,000.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4,495.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5,830.00.

2/19/2026 – Booking was given a new $6,485.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $5,000.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5,750.00.

2/19/2026 – Booking was given a new $5,500.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $5,440.00 to $5,370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6,500.00 to $6,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $6,100.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5,954.00 to $5,456.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $6,500.00 to $5,935.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $6,400.00 to $5,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6,250.00 to $5,600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $6,250.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $6,600.00 to $6,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6,000.00 to $6,200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $6,250.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5,440.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $6,630.00 to $6,500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Booking had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

2/4/2026 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6,000.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $6,806.00 to $6,608.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $5,920.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5,523.00 to $5,954.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $7,447.00 to $7,656.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5,550.00 to $5,830.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $5,433.00 to $5,407.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2026 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Booking had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/27/2025 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,149.75, for a total transaction of $1,875,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,948,814.25. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,108 shares of company stock worth $15,287,682. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

