Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $441.00 to $422.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $362.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.63.

NYSE HD opened at $382.38 on Monday. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.21.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

