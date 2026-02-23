Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Receives $397.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.8421.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $363.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 target price on Waters in a report on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $333.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Waters has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $414.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.17 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,656,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,295,612,000 after buying an additional 246,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,021,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,403,615,000 after acquiring an additional 950,687 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,955,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,185,898,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 44.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,397,000 after acquiring an additional 825,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $934,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

