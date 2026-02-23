Westerkirk Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,010 American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in American International Group by 2,473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in American International Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

American International Group Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE AIG opened at $80.35 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

