Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report) fell 13.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.60. 135,215,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 116,484,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70.

Helium One Global Trading Down 14.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.12.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. The assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.6% helium by volume. All Helium One’s licences are held on a 100% equity basis.

The Company’s flagship Rukwa Project is located within the Rukwa Rift Basin covering 1,900km2 in south-west Tanzania.

