Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 11th

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

CGY stock opened at C$74.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$846.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.00. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$37.70 and a twelve month high of C$79.50.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$208.00 million for the quarter. Calian Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

