Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 8,646 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Trajan Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,853,000 after acquiring an additional 248,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

