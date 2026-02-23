Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 765,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,607,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $160.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.68. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $373.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,158.09. This trade represents a 50.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

